Jay Baruchel plans bold new adventures for Captain Canuck

He's tackled the world of hockey enforcers, been a Man seeking Woman and is now helping Captain Canuck get back to a place of proper respect among the ever rising ranks of superheroes. To his title of actor/writer/director/producer, Jay Baruchel is adding chief creative officer — and an investor — at Toronto-based Chapterhouse Comics, where along with the company's president, Fadi Hakim, he hopes to create a universe of new and old Canadian heroes that can hold their own from the printed page and make the jump to film and television. Of course, what exactly does that new job title mean?"Oh jeez, that's a good question," says Baruchel from his Toronto home. "Basically, I am there to kind of chime in and help add to the world building (and) helping to map out the next decade worth of issues with all of our other creatives — and also kind of staying out of the way, because the machine is up and running and they've been doing incredible work."World building is the hot concept in media, and so Baruchel is going to try and guide the budding list of characters in the company's stable into crossing over into each other's stories. Since 2015, Chapterhouse has already been helping Captain Canuck substantially just by regularly getting new issues out. Created in 1975 by Richard Comely and Ron Leishman, the character has had a spotty publication history since, reflecting independent comics' publishers often-fragile finances. Yet, though the patriotic hero might have started out rather generically — another white guy in longjohns with a strong jaw — comics fans in his homeland never quite forgot about him. Baruchel first got involved with Chapterhouse as the company sought to develop the character for other media such as film and television; the good captain has already starred in his own web series. Hakim, Chapterhouse's founder, was thinking of taking on an investment partner, but says he turned down three interested parties — he didn't just want money, he wanted someone who shared his passion for the medium and these characters. "Jay is such a great fit as a partner," says Hakim, a restaurateur who started Chapterhouse because of his passion for Captain Canuck. "I wanted someone who actually cared about this, because there's 75 years of Canadian comics and history that we can mine and help put forward to a new generation."