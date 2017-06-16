Jay Z inducted to Songwriters Hall of Fame by longtime fan Barack Obama

NEW YORK—Jay Z, whose wife Beyoncé is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.Obama, appearing in a taped video, told the audience Thursday that he’s been listening to Jay Z since he was a “young and hungry state senator” and compared himself to the New York rapper.“Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. You know what it’s like not to have a father around, you know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did. So we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well,” Obama said, earning an applause from the audience in New York City.“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are,” he added.Jay Z became the first rapper inducted into the prestigious organization and was the first hip-hop act nominated for the honour. The icon, who rarely tweets, posted multiple messages on Twitter around the time the ceremony took place, naming rappers who he admires, from veterans like Rakim and Nas to contemporaries such as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.Article Continued Below“Thank you to all the people that have inspired me,” Jay Z, born Shawn Carter, tweeted. “Salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent.”Jay Z, shown performing during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton last Novemver, was the first hip-hop act nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (Matt Rourke / The Associated Press file photo) The 2017 Songwriters Hall class also included Motown founder Berry Gordy; R&B maestro Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds; songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis; pop music great Max Martin; and members of Chicago.Jon Bon Jovi kicked off the multi-hour event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel with “It’s My Life,” his band’s 2000 hit that Martin co-wrote. Bon Jovi said that Martin, who has written monster hits for Taylor Swift, the Backstreet Boys and other pop stars, had been a part of 22 No. 1s, placing him only behind John Lennon and Paul McCartney.