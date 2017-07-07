Jay-Z plays into Jewish stereotypes in new album, Anti-Defamation League says

Jay-Z’s newest album 4:44 may be a critical and commercial smash, but not everyone is pleased with it.The Anti-Defamation League criticized the rapper for a couple of lyrics it considered anti-Semitic soon after its release last Friday.In the song “The Story of O.J.,” he rapped, “You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit/ You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.”A spokesperson from the ADL told Rolling Stone that while the organization doesn’t believe Jay-Z meant “to promote anti-Semitism,” the lyric is concerning:“The lyric does seem to play into deep-seated anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jews and money. The idea that Jews ‘own all the property’ in this country and have used credit to financially get ahead are odious and false. Yet, such notions have lingered in society for decades, and we are concerned that this lyric could feed into preconceived notions about Jews and alleged Jewish ‘control’ of the banks and finance.”Article Continued BelowThe statement comes after some fans reacted negatively to the lyrics on social media, as the album shot to platinum status.“Jay-Z explains that the antisemitic theory of Jewish owning all the property in America is the result of smart business practices,” tweeted one user.Though the rapper himself hasn’t commented on the controversy, several notable members of the music community rushed to Jay-Z’s defense.