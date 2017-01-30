Jennifer Lawrence Prays For 'Compassion To Return To The White House' Amid Trump's Immigration Ban

Add Jennifer Lawrence’s name to the list of celebrities who are appalled by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, which stops the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and restricts citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. On Monday, Lawrence took to Facebook to express her thoughts on Trump’s executive order, which he signed on Friday, writing that her “broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families.” Lawrence went on to say that she believes someone’s “race or religion should never keep them in harms way,” and that it should be a “person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality.” She concluded her statement by writing that she prays “for sanity and compassion to return to the White House.” The 26-year-old “Hunger Games” actress hasn’t been able to join the protests around the country since she’s filming in Budapest, but still wanted to make her voice heard. Last week, she similarly posted a message of support on Facebook for the Women’s March: Do not give this administration a “chance” to do the terrible things it wants to do. LGBT and environmental information has already been removed from the White House website. Fight for equality, fight for women to have control over their bodies. Lawrence was very outspoken about Trump throughout his campaign. After he won the election, she wrote an editorial for Broadly, in which she implored others to speak out even louder. “Do not let this defeat you — let this enrage you! Let it motivate you!,” she wrote.