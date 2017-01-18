Jerry Seinfeld Is Coming To Netflix To Give Us Serenity Now

Get. Out. Netflix announced late Tuesday that Jerry Seinfeld had signed up to film two stand-up specials that will stream on its service beginning in 2017. And from the looks of it, the comedian will be partnering up with Netflix far beyond that. Twenty-four new episodes of the comedian’s web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” a talk show filmed largely inside Seinfeld’s car, will arrive on the site in late 2017 along with the 59-episode catalog. (Watch a clip with guest President Obama above.) “When I first started thinking about ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points,” Seinfeld said in a statement. His first episode of that series, previously available on the Sony-affiliated streaming site Crackle, appeared in 2012. As another (another!) part of the deal, Seinfeld will help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for the streaming service ― details of which will be made public in the coming months. The announcement comes as Netflix seems to have been doubling down on its commitment to A-list comedy. In November, the service announced that Dave Chappelle, long on hiatus, will release three comedy specials on its site in 2017. That news surfaced one month after reports Netflix made a $40 million deal with Chris Rock to film two stand-up specials, beginning in 2017. It’s certainly paying off: A comedy special by Patton Oswalt released on Netflix earned an Emmy in 2016. Whether or not the deal with Seinfeld is a step toward making the entirety of the comedian’s classic sitcom, “Seinfeld,” available on Netflix is, however, unknown.