The Italian count comes bearing bubbly.Turning up to meet at the bar one night recently at Brothers — the convivial new boîte at Bay and Bloor — is the direct-from-central-casting Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, flexing a little fizz. Mission in a bottle. In Toronto for a spell while his movie-star girlfriend Jessica Chastain — perhaps you’ve heard of her? — works on a project by Aaron Sorkin — perhaps you’ve heard of him? — the neo-dandy has much to tout about the premium Prosecco brand, FIOL, he co-founded three years back.“People were not used to drinking sparkling wine,” he starts to elaborate. “They were used to drinking sparkling wine for special occasions: birthdays, New Year’s Eve. We’re talking about a culture change in the palate.”On the vanguard of a worldwide trend that’s seen a serious sales spike of the sparkler once known as “the poor man’s Champagne,” Passi goes on, “Sparkling wine, many times, creates an acidity that sometimes people don’t like . . . so our goal was to create a blend that was much more drinkable but, at the same time, strong enough to be paired with food.”Article Continued BelowIf there was ever an apt ambassador for Prosecco — which only comes from the Prosecco region in Italy — it would be this 34-year-old who is a fashion exec for Moncler, has that Italian peacock knack of looking insouciantly but artfully put-together, and also has the Marcello Mastroianni skill of pronouncing the word disaster as “deesaster” when we talk.Certainly, it doesn’t hurt that his family’s nobility dates back almost 1,000 years in the Italian province of Bergamo, and that he grew up in a countryside pile called the Villa Tiepolo Passi, complete with secret passageways, frescoes galore and, yes, private vineyards.No doubt, FIOL came in handy toasting his sweetie when the in-demand Chastain nabbed her most recent Golden Globes nomination for her part in the new wordy thriller Miss Sloane. She’ll be competing for the Best Actress prize at Sunday night’s gala, at which she’s also an awards presenter.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx