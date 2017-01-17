Jim Carreys new TV show pays tribute to comedy greats

PASADENA, CALIF—Jim Carrey is standing on the steps of the Ice House, the legendary comedy club that helped launch a thousand careers, including his own.“Man, those were the days,” says Carrey in an interview with the Star, impish grin showing through a Duck Dynasty-worthy beard. “The last time I was here doing stand up was maybe more than 20 years ago with Roseanne Barr. That was a heck of a long time ago.”It’s also a long way from Newmarket, Ont., where Carrey was born. He would come to Hollywood seeking fame — eventually becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world starting with movies such as The Mask and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and then more critical work such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.But this is the type of club — with the dodgy entrance off the alleyway —that Carrey would hone his craft — waiting for that shot at fame. The walls of the 57-year-old Ice House are lined with framed photos of his contemporaries and the greats who performed in a dingy room that has seen better days, including David Letterman, George Carlin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Steve Martin.But would Carrey ever do stand up again?Article Continued Below“I don’t know, I don’t know. I wouldn’t make a rule against it, I kind of go with the flow and what the universe wants me to do. I don’t know. I don’t have any desire to do it right now.”In homage to his earlier days, Carrey is making an appearance at the club, but this time as a client. He’s the executive producer of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, partly based on his life experiences and the infamous 1970’s stand-up comedy scene. The show has a winning ensemble, including Academy Award winning actress Melissa Leo as a gritty club owner, and stand up comics and actors including Clarke Duke and Ari Graynor. Carrey takes to the tiny stage to introduce the cast. But, despite earlier protestations, it seems you can’t take the stage out of the comic. Carey launches into an impromptu mini-routine.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx