Jimmy Fallon And Paul McCartney Join A-List Chorus For 'Wonderful Christmastime'

December 21, 2016 admin Entertainment 0

We’d go caroling with this bunch any day. “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday joined a celebrity cast to sing Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.” McCartney, of course, took center stage in this a cappella version. The star-power alone of the chorus is enough to light up any holiday celebration. Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson are among the Hollywood heavyweights chiming in. A few animated guests from the movie “Sing” also appear, but you’ll have to watch the clip above to get in on all of the fun.

