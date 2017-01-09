Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Musical Opening Is Actually Better Than 'La La Land'

Jimmy Fallon opened the 74th annual Golden Globes with a “La La Land”-inspired musical tribute, poking fun at some of the biggest entertainment moments of 2016. The bit started on the red carpet as nominees like Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams (backdropped by “Arrival”-style hazmat suits, of course) sang and danced along. The cast of “Stranger Things” also made an appearance, with Millie Bobby Brown delivering a rap and a newly resurrected Barb finally getting her moment in the spotlight. The Stranger Things kids rap and sing. That's all that matters. #barbisstillalive pic.twitter.com/gTQoXwnldJ— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017 Of course, Fallon also enlisted Justin Timberlake to close out the number with a dance among the stars. By that we mean actual stars, as the duo parodied the famous scene from “La La Land” and two-stepped in the sky. It’s gonna be a good night, everybody. This #GoldenGlobes GIF of @jtimberlake and @jimmyfallon definitely just sent us to La La Land. https://t.co/hHtAvpXMGg✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/HxmpR3eLUD— GIPHY (@giphy) January 9, 2017 Watch the full opening number below:

