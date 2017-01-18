Jimmy Kimmel Asks People If They Prefer Obamacare Or The Affordable Care Act

A lot of people hate Obamacare. So, a staffer at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” hit the streets to see whether pedestrians preferred the Affordable Care Act, harkening back to a 2013 episode that pulled the exact same prank. The thing is, there is no difference between Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act. The Huffington Post previously investigated the matter and discovered that they are the same damn thing. The. Same. Damn. Thing. According to the video above, however, some people are still not aware of this fact. Jimmy Kimmel Live Watch above for more hilarious responses.