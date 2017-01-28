John Hurt, star of Elephant Man, dies

John Hurt, a British actor who gave compelling depth to desperate, flawed and sometimes monstrously deformed characters in performances that captivated audiences and critics for more than five decades, has died. He was 77.The actor announced in 2015 that he had pancreatic cancer. His agent, Charles McDonald, confirmed the death. No further details were immediately known. Hurt had recently appeared as a Catholic priest in the film Jackie opposite Natalie Portman.The son of an Anglican vicar, Hurt discovered as a youth that he “didn’t go for God.” But like his father, he once observed, he spent his life revealing to others certain truths about human nature.His tools included an almost singularly expressive face, one that with age came to be defined by a rutted forehead and baggy, hooded eyes. His voice was a gravelly rasp, colored by excessive drink and smoke.Hurt was widely admired for his range, intensity and empathy in portraying the most complicated and outcast lives. David Lynch, who directed the actor in his title role in The Elephant Man (1980), once called Hurt “simply the greatest actor in the world.”Article Continued BelowAfter a promising start on stage, he found his first notable screen role in the Oscar-winning A Man for All Seasons (1966), which starred Paul Scofield as the martyred Englishman Thomas More.The director, Fred Zinnemann, said he took a gamble casting the largely unknown Hurt as Richard Rich, a young lawyer and More disciple who betrays his mentor. “I knew he was our man when I saw what explosive nervous energy he was capable of,” Zinnemann wrote in a memoir.That skittish tension remained Hurt’s calling card in his roughly 200 films and TV appearances that followed. He embraced mainstream hits, including the Harry Potter series — he played the wand-maker Ollivander — as well as more disquieting fare, such as Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape in which he gave, on stage and television, a tour-de-force depiction of a regretful writer.