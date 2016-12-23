John Legend on acting for La La Land

When he was a kid, multiple Grammy-winner John Legend was in high school musicals, including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Fiddler on the Roof. So perhaps it was in the cards for him to take on two roles in La La Land, a movie being credited with re-energizing the classic genre.Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land opens in Toronto Dec. 25.Legend is both an executive producer on the film and acts and sings onscreen as hit-seeking bandleader, Keith. To prepare for the part, Legend worked with an acting coach and learned to play guitar. He also wrote the song he performs with co-star Ryan Gosling, “Start a Fire.”Legend’s Keith is a longtime friend of jazz musician Sebastian (Gosling), who seems far away from his dream of opening his own club. Keith’s band is enjoying success with a far more commercial sound than the purity that Sebastian champions. When Keith offers him a job, it comes at a cost to Sebastian’s relationship with struggling actress Mia (Emma Stone) and his vow to stay loyal to his music.A co-writer on Best Original Song Oscar-winner “Glory”, Legend’s production company Get Lifted Film Co. also co-produced critically lauded Southside With You, a drama that followed the first date between Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson in 1989.Article Continued BelowLegend sat down with the Star during TIFF for a Canadian exclusive interview to talk about his work with La La Land. What job came first: the executive producer or the acting?It was all kind of bundled together in the same conversation. They wanted me to write a song for (La La Land) and possibly perform in it as an actor . . . and come on as an executive producer to help with the music. But (Chazelle) held out the possibility that he might want me to play Keith and I looked at the role and said, ‘Yeah, I could do this.’ I understand Keith as a character and I understand his role in the film, and it’s something I think I (could) do. Damien took a leap of faith because he had never seen me act before. He had to just speculate that I might be good at it and I think he’s OK with his decision now.

