John Mayer brings authenticity, versatility to Toronto

Fans searching for the perfect John Mayer concert may have come close to finding their slice of heaven at the Air Canada Centre Monday night.For nearly two and a half hours, Connecticut’s favourite son held the estimated 17,000 in attendance spellbound with a 19-song set that showed off his versatility as a musician, stylist and vocalist, not to mention the virtuosity he seems to effortlessly execute as a guitarist.Having the crowd in the palm of your hand only accentuates the positive, and there were a few numbers — notably “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters” and “Gravity” — where audience members couldn’t help but sing along, as if it were ingrained in their DNA to take up verse and chorus upon hearing the first few introductory notes of a certain song, without any prompting from Mayer himself.The program was designed to include three formats that Mayer has mastered: the seven-piece band; his trio, anchored around the formidable rhythm section of bass player Pino Palladino (introduced to these shores on Paul Young’s No Parlez and “Wherever I Lay My Hat” back in the early ’80s) and drummer Steve Jordan (Rolling Stones, X-Pensive Winos); and solo acoustic.Each “chapter,” as he identified them via a giant video screen plopped behind him and the band, obviously satisfies an aspect of Mayer’s artistry, and perhaps the most significant takeaway of his performance is how seamlessly and authentically he adapts to each configuration.Article Continued BelowFor example, the first couple of numbers — “Belief,” from 2006’s Continuum and 2009’s “Heartbreak Warfare,” from Battle Studies — set up a soulful R&B vibe, enlivened by the full band and enhanced by Mayer’s velvety vocals. Of course, both numbers enjoyed a resplendent six-string workout from Mayer’s agile fingers, often flailing up and down the frets as the musician closed his eyes and settled into the groove.John Mayer at the Air Canada Centre on Monday, April 3. (Bernard Weil / Toronto Star) | Order this photo Later in the program, after offering the tender, somewhat wistful balladry of his hit “Daughters” on solo acoustic, he invited surprise guest — a beaming Shawn Mendes, fresh off winning a Juno Award in Ottawa the night before — to join him for a duo guitar medley of Mendes’ hit “Mercy” coupled with Mayer’s “In Your Atmosphere.”And then Mayer brought out Jordan and Palladino for a few tunes where he exercised his inner Hendrix — including the late Seattle wunderkind’s “Wait Until Tomorrow” and an aggressive take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads,” accounting for the majority of the adrenalin that had taken a back seat in the show up to this point.