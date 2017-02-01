Johnny Depp needs to trade his champagne tastes for my boxed-wine budget: Menon

I’m quitting my job to help Johnny Depp with his finances.What do I know about money? “Not much,” suggests my bank account. But based on a new lawsuit, not much is much more than Depp seems to know, or he wouldn’t now be blowing $2 million amonth.His ex-managers made this wild allegation on Tuesday in a counterclaim filed inside Los Angeles Superior Court. The legal action comes in response to a lawsuit Depp filed last month, which seeks $25 million (all figures U.S.) from The Management Group (TMG) for alleged fraud and mismanagement.TMG, which represented the actor for 17 years, fired back this week and said they are the ones owed money. They called Depp’s allegations “absurd,” arguing they did nothing wrong and repeatedly warned about an “extravagant and extreme” lifestyle.None of the allegations in either claim have been proven in court. But TMG alleges Depp’s “selfish, reckless and irresponsible” spending included:Article Continued Below“In excess of $75 million to acquire, improve and furnish 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood, several penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles, and a fully functioning horse farm in Kentucky.” “Over $18 million to acquire and renovate a 150-foot luxury yacht.”“Millions more acquiring and/or maintaining at least 45 luxury vehicles.”