Jon Voight Claims Lincoln Is Smiling Knowing America Will Be 'Saved' By Trump

Jon Voight took the stage at the Make America Great Again Celebration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Thursday ahead of the inauguration to praise Donald Trump. Apparently, the Oscar-winning actor is also an interpreter for dead presidents because Voight went on to claim that Lincoln himself would be very pleased with the outcome of the election. “Lincoln, who sits here with us, I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for the all the people, no matter their creed or color,” he said. Voight, one of the most outspoken conservative voices in Hollywood, has been a longtime supporter of Trump throughout his campaign, even going as far as to liken him to another beloved icon, Mother Teresa. But the actor kept his remarks brief this time, taking a moment to reflect on Trump’s past year and defending the president-elect against the “barrage of propaganda” he experienced on the campaign trail. “We have all been witness to a very grueling year and a half for the president-elect,” Voight said. “We have been witness to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again. He certainly didn’t need this job, and yes, yes, God answered all our prayers. Because here it is.”