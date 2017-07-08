People often talk about six degrees of separation. Between Jonathan Crow and the Toronto Summer Music Festival, the number is even smaller.As a student at McGill University (1995-98), violist Douglas McNabney was the first chamber music teacher for Crow, the festival’s new artistic director. And when McNabney succeeded Agnes Grossmann as artistic director of Toronto Summer Music, one of his first invitations to participate went to his former student.When, after six years on the job, the McGill professor decided to step down he also nominated that very same student to be his successor. And when that student put together his first season, which opens Thursday and runs to Aug. 5, one of his invitations to participate went to McNabney.McNabney’s Aug. 3 concert, by the way, is typical of this year’s festival, a 150th birthday salute to Canada featuring some of the country’s finest musicians.Until a collapse onstage during a recent tour effectively removed him from their active ranks, Anton Kuerti numbered among the most distinguished of these musicians, a world-class pianist and himself a founder of what is still one of the country’s leading summer music festivals, the Festival of the Sound in Parry Sound.Article Continued BelowThe Aug. 3 Kuerti tribute concert features mezzo-soprano Laura Pudwell, violinist Barry Shiffman and cellist Joseph Johnson as well as McNabney and pianist Jane Coop in a program reflective of Kuerti’s own musical taste: Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.Not exactly avant-garde, you may argue but then, Toronto Summer Music has never been a contemporary music enterprise. True, Jordan Pal’s specially commissioned “Octet” will receive its premiere, but the bulk of the programming is devoted to the traditional chamber music repertoire, performed at a high standard.To set that standard, this year’s opening concert at Koerner Hall presents a program of Haydn, Beethoven and R. Murray Schafer (the stunning Third Quartet) played by Canada’s flagship string foursome, the St. Lawrence String Quartet.