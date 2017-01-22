Joseline Hernandez Co-Hosting The Real Next Week

New mom, Joseline Hernandez, will be co-hosting The Real from the January 23 to January 27. The show’s website reveals that she will take a seat at the Girl Chat table for the entire week as The Real’s special guest co-host. Joseline, who rose to fame on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, will be talking about the birth of her baby daughter Bonnie, the dispute with Bonnie’s father Stevie J, and her latest project on the new series Star. On their regular Man Crushing Monday slot, Hernandez reveals The Real co-host she has been crushing on! It Real Drama in Guest Co-Host’s Life [Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images] One wouldn’t think that Hernandez gave birth just a month ago. In December she gave birth to Bonnie Bella Jordan, daughter of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta co-star Stevie J. Things have not been that rosy for the former couple as they were embroiled in a legal battle. Hernandez had tweeted that Stevie had molested 6-year-old daughter Eva, his daughter with fellow Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta co-star Mimi Faust. Stevie J then filed a defamation lawsuit against Hernandez in July 2016. Speaking about the fact that the lawsuit was dismissed due to Stevie J. not appearing at the court hearing, she opens her heart. “You know, I’m not even mad at him. You know, people go through things and the thing, the most important thing right now is that we can co-parent.” Joseline: A Real Woman With Real Issues

Soon after the first episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta aired, rumors were rife that Joseline was a man. To prove her feminine prowess, she posted a nude picture of herself on social media. She regrets giving into public pressure and exposing herself in such a way. Joseline also felt pressure in her home life. Growing up poor, she felt the need to help out financially at home. This she claims is the reason she started stripping. “Ever since I was 16 I’ve been giving my mom money. I’m talking about $600 a month, a thousand dollars a month; if you need food, if you need to pay for the mortgage.” The fact that she has a gay brother, was a struggling dancer and singer, and has an autistic brother makes her someone viewers can relate to and those are characteristics that are valued at The Real. Joseline Hernandez co-hosts as an authentic person, somebody that has not had a perfect life. The Real Has Not Yet Filled Tamar Braxton’s Shoes [Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images] Over the last year, the guest-co-host seat has been filled with the likes of Angela Simmons, Mel B., Monica and Ashanti, in a bid to try and find the right mix on this all-girl talk show. After not renewing Tamar Braxton’s contract last year, Loni Love confirmed that the quartet of co-hosts would move forward with a fifth co-host in the future. During an interview at the Tom Joyner Morning Show she revealed more ab out the show’s intentions. “We don’t know who they’re going to choose…More than likely it won’t be a man…We’re gonna have another co-host.” At the time Monica, Eve, Mel B. Ashanti’s names were flying around as the main contenders for the co-hosting position. With the recent turn of events, one has to wonder why Joseline Hernandez is The Real’s latest guest host contender and if they are struggling to find a replacement for Braxton. The show may have found a budding co-host in Joseline Hernandez. The Real shouldn’t delay in raking the starlet in though, as her star in on the rise as she makes her acting debut in the musical drama Star as Michelle, who was also just a stripper in a club… Here’s to predicting that great things are in store for Joseline Hernandez, and that The Real guest co-hosting gig is just the start. [Featured Image by John Salangsang/AP Images]