Joshua Radin Unveils Insomnia-Inspired Lullaby 'Enough For You'

You may have heard Joshua Radin’s music on TV at some point. The singer-songwriter’s songs have been played on “Scrubs,” “One Tree Hill” and “Grey’s Anatomy” over the years, just to name a few series. With six studio albums under his belt, the Ohio native is on the cusp of releasing his seventh effort. Due out Jan. 27, “The Fall” follows in Radin’s tradition of soft acoustic folk with powerful lyrics. And for the first time, Radin sat at the helm as producer. Ahead of the album release, The Huffington Post is premiering Radin’s new song “Enough For You,” a track inspired by a real-life experience. “’Enough For You’ is a lullaby I wrote for someone suffering from insomnia ― often she’d get upset with me for sleeping too late in the morning, so this song was meant to be an apology,” Radin told HuffPost. Take a listen below.