Judd Hirsch serves up laughs in Superior Donuts

NEW YORK—In his new sitcom, Superior Donuts, Judd Hirsch plays the owner of a Chicago doughnut shop who, after a half-century in business, warily hires a young go-getter bent on freshening the bill of fare.“I’m going to help you bring this place into the 20th century,” says Franco, the eager new assistant played by co-star Jermaine Fowler.“You mean the 21st,” replies Arthur, his leery new boss.“No,” says Franco flatly. “I don’t.”Arthur’s doughnuts can’t be beat. His specialty — maple creams — look scrumptious. But certain market forces must be addressed in the modern world. Like the public’s demand for the muffins, Cronuts and free Wi-Fi that Arthur doesn’t offer. And the bustling Starbucks right across the street in this gentrifying neighbourhood.Article Continued BelowSuperior Donuts shakes out as a sitcom dialectic pitting experience, wisdom and mulishness against unbridled energy, initiative and being too impulsive.All the while, Arthur’s shop relies on a sprinkling of regulars played by David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, Anna Baryshnikov, Darien Sills-Evans and Rell Battle, as well as Katey Sagal as a Chicago cop who’s been coming to Superior Donuts since childhood.CBS serves up a sample Thursday at 8:30 p.m. before moving the series to Mondays at 9 p.m.