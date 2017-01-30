Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls Donald Trump's Muslim Ban 'Un-American'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus kept the political mood alive at the SAG Awards on Sunday, calling Donald Trump’s executive order blocking Muslims and refugees “un-American.” Louis-Dreyfus, who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, skipped the standard thank-yous to address Trump’s recent political actions. She started on a lighthearted note: “Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG awards, I look out at the million or probably even a million and a half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate and I won. I’m the winner. The winner is me. Landslide!” The “Veep” actress then spoke of her own experiences as the daughter of an immigrant. “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I am an American patriot, and I love this country,” she said. “I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it is un-American.” Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes by echoing Trump: “This award is legitimate and I won.” #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/mQB9nhPDuJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017 The actress closed with the Writer’s Guild’s statement against the executive order, saying, “Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from other nations, and of varying beliefs, who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful to them, we stand with them, we will fight for them.” Louis-Dreyfus is one of many stars who spoke out against Trump’s anti-immigration actions over the weekend.