Julieta psychodrama plays at half-tempo: review

Julieta Starring Emma Suarez, Adriana Ugarte, Daniel Grao, Rossy de Palma and Dario Grandinetti. Written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. Opens Friday at TIFF Bell Lightbox. 99 minutes. 18AWith his new psychodrama Julieta, Pedro Almodóvar pays homage to women and to suspense master Alfred Hitchcock – not at all for the first time but never before with such evident deliberation. Perhaps it’s the moderating influence of the source material, three stories by Canada’s Nobel laureate Alice Munro, which the master writer/director has woven into one screenplay and relocated to his native Spain.Article Continued BelowOr maybe Almodóvar is attempting to calm down after I’m So Excited!, his previous film that made such earlier amusements as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown seem sedate in comparison.Whatever the reason, this is Almodóvar at half tempo, in everything apart from the production design, where his penchant for bright primary colours remains potent.Julieta slowly unfolds as a mystery whereby a woman investigates her past to find clues to her current unhappiness. The Julieta of the title, played by Emma Suarez in current middle age and Adriana Ugarte in flashbacks from her 20s, is first glimpsed as she’s about to move to Portugal from Madrid with her romantic partner Lorenzo (Dario Grandinetti), a major life change they’ve been planning for a year.A chance meeting on the street with Beatriz (Michelle Jenner), the childhood best friend of Julieta’s daughter Antia (variously played by Ariadna Matin, Priscilla Delgado and Blanca Pares), brings unexpected word of Antia’s most recent whereabouts and her current family situation. Antia has dropped out of Julieta’s life.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx