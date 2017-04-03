Junos hosts Bryan Adams, Russell Peters kick things off with help from Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA—Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters kicked off the Juno Awards on Sunday night with a little help from Justin Trudeau.The show opened with a skit set backstage and Peters being waved into Adams’s green room. An incredulous Peters is told Adams is on the phone with the prime minister and the rock star exclaims: “I’m Bryan (expletive) Adams.”The scene ended with Trudeau requesting that Adams play “Summer of ‘69” on the show.“I love that song,” the prime minister proclaimed.Read more:Article Continued BelowRussell Peters is excited — really! — to host the Junos with Bryan AdamsFirst 34 Juno Awards handed out at Saturday galaSome Juno-night predictions — that you shouldn’t count on