Junos rename aboriginal album category to indigenous music album of the year

Juno Awards organizers are renaming the aboriginal album of the year category to indigenous music album of the year.Juno president and CEO Allan Reid says the change acknowledges all First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities in CanadaHe says the move “aims to honour, respect and acknowledge the indigenous peoples of Canada and their long standing contributions to the Canadian music industry.”It’s not the first time the Junos have changed the category’s name.The Juno award, which was introduced in 1994, was originally titled best music of aboriginal Canada recording. Its name was then changed to aboriginal recording of the year in 2003.Article Continued BelowAnother small change was made in 2010, which renamed the award to specify it was for aboriginal album of the year.A committee of Juno organizers suggested the latest change was timely given Canada fully adopted the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People last year.Juno chairman Alan Greyeyes says he felt the UN declaration “provided a stronger foundation for our collective movement than what had been established around the term ‘aboriginal.’”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx