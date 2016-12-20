Just Like You, The Kardashians Are Over Rob And Chyna's Drama

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s short but dramatic relationship would normally fit into the Kardashian family aesthetic. But after one too many nasty splits, Instagram hacks and leaked text exchanges, TMZ reports the family is “done” with the couple. According to the outlet, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are totally over the pair’s recent drama, where leaked texts posted to Chyna’s Instagram account showed her bashing Rob. The entertainer even engaged in an alleged drunken fight with Rob on Saturday, just before she took their baby, Dream, and moved out of the house. “She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage,” a source told E! News. Luckily, Corey Gamble ― who dates Rob’s mother Kris Jenner ― arrived at the house “and ripped Chyna off of Rob.” By Chyna’s account, Rob was allegedly verbally abusive and seemed to suggest he was responsible for her Instagram hack in a post she wrote. “This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning! It’s Chy here I got my own!!! I was doing swell before I got with him!” she wrote. Chyna continued, writing, “I got him out of khloe’s house, helped him lose all that f**king weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back! Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic & then cover it up with gifts!” After the spectacle died down, both in real life and on social media, Rob posted an Instagram message for his fiancée to reportedly try and smooth things over. Another source told E! that this was the breaking point for the sisters, who just can’t take the chaotic couple’s back and forth. “The sisters don’t want anything to do with this relationship. They see how fake it is. It’s so unhealthy for their brother,” the source told the outlet. “They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren’t going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don’t want anything to do with her.” Considering the Kardashians already have enough going on in their lives with Kanye West’s recent hospitalization, Khloe’s divorce going through with Lamar, Kourtney’s on-and-off relationship with Scott and Kim’s traumatic robbery at gunpoint, it should be nice to have a little less drama in their lives. And you know Kylie’s going to be relieved.

