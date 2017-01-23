Justin Bieber Reveals He Can't Listen To The Weeknd's Music

If you thought Justin Bieber was going to handle Selena Gomez’s hookup with The Weeknd well, you were sadly mistaken. Over the weekend, TMZ caught up to the “Love Yourself” singer as he left a restaurant in West Hollywood. When a paparazzo asked if Bieber could listen to The Weeknd’s music, he replied, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song.” While we can’t be positive where Bieber’s beef with The Weeknd is coming from, we’d venture a guess it has something to do with Bieber’s former flame Selena Gomez. Earlier this month, Gomez was spotted kissing The Weeknd. Naturally, drama ensued. First, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. Now it appears Bieber is getting in on the action. When asked why he refuses to listen to a song by The Weeknd, Bieber responded with typical eloquence: “That s**t’s whack.” Buckle your seat belts, folks. This is going to be a bumpy ride.