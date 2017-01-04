Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are #CoupleGoals At Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game

The couple that goofs off together, stays together. (At least if that couple is the Timberlakes.) Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted at the Staples Center watching the singer’s hometown team, the Memphis Grizzlies, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. And, to distract her husband from the Grizzlies’ eventual loss, it appears Biel decided to dance the blues away. She’s clearly got that feeling in her body … Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Woo! Woo! Noel Vasquez via Getty Images She’s got him now … Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Too much. Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Awww. Although he kept the dancing to a minimum, Timberlake got the chance to show off his basketball skills on the court. He made not one but two half-court shots, seemingly impressing his wife and their friends. Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke… A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST Timberlake and Biel, who recently celebrated the holidays with their almost-2-year-old son Silas, have been married since 2012 ― and it appears having fun together is the secret to a successful relationship. Who knew?!

