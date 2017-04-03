Justin Trudeau better at pop culture than Parliament: Menon

Justin Trudeau was not elected to be a pop-culture dynamo.But here we are, about 18 months after the federal election, and our Prime Minister is most certainly our Prime Celebrity. At the Juno Awards on Sunday night, the first blast of teen screaming echoed in the opening skit, when Trudeau was depicted phoning co-host Bryan Adams with a special request.“Can you play ‘Summer of ’69’?” he asked. “I love that song.”Joined by wife Sophie Grégoire, Trudeau also showed up later in the broadcast, introducing a tribute to the late Leonard Cohen. Just before strolling on stage, cameras caught him clutching a mic and belting out a Blue Rodeo classic:“Yeah, if we’re lost/ Then we are lost together.”Article Continued BelowTrudeau was all over the news this weekend for everything except governing.On Saturday, April Fool’s Day, he issued a fake challenge to Matthew Perry after the Friends actor raised eyebrows last month by confessing to Jimmy Kimmel that he once “beat up” Trudeau when the two were classmates in Ottawa.“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?” tweeted Trudeau. “How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”