Kate Mara loved scene-stealing canine co-star in Megan Leavey

It's a good thing Kate Mara loves animals because working with a dog in her latest film, Megan Leavey, meant having to work alongside a natural scene stealer."In the script, it would say we want (Varko) to sit down and look at me and he would do that but then he would do something so amazing and extraordinary that was so much more interesting than what we actually required," Mara said in a recent interview."So we always knew to be ready for the first take. He almost always did something brilliant in the first or second take so if the camera or the lights, if anything wasn't set right away, we'd lose that precious moment," she added.Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite quickly realized what an asset she had on her hands, Mara said."So she (Cowperthwaite) would let takes roll for longer than usual just to see what was going to happen and almost always, there was something that is now in the film. It was extraordinary," Mara noted.Mara plays a real-life Marine who becomes a handler for dogs trained to sniff out explosives and roadside IED's (improvised explosive devices), then launches a campaign to be reunited with the dog (named Rex in real life) after she is discharged from the service.Mara and her sister, fellow actor Rooney Mara, are both committed animal rights activists — they both went to Liberia recently to visit 60 chimpanzees they had helped rescue from a New York research facility. That made playing Leavey feel "personal," Mara said."I just connected right away to Megan and her passion for that because I try very hard and will continue to try and be a voice for animals," Mara said.