Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher prove that even provocateurs apologize now

Apologies are so on trend right now. In the span of a week, Bill Maher, Kathy Griffin and Piers Morgan have all said sorry, even though the trio of provocateurs normally revel in making people uncomfortable.What gives?It seems like we get another celebrity apology every few days, each a little more ridiculous than the last. There was the time Jennifer Lawrence apologized for using a sacred rock to get to a difficult-to-reach itch, and the day Johnny Depp and then-wife Amber Heard said they were sorry for smuggling their tiny dogs into Australia.The proliferation of apologies these days is most likely compelled by social media; if outraged Twitter users have taught us anything, it’s that there’s no shortage of things to atone for.Read more:Article Continued BelowVideo surfaces of Bill Maher defending adult sex with minors as comedian celebrates Yiannopoulos downfallBill Maher apologizes after using racial slur on HBO showKathy Griffin apologizes for beheaded Trump photo