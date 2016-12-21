Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Dress Up To Spread Holiday Cheer At Children's Hospital

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got in the Christmas spirit on Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer to kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The couple dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for their visit, and the pictures, which the hospital shared on Facebook and Instagram, are just adorable. The children were nestled All safe in their beds (@orlandobloom's arms) While visions of sugarplums (@KatyPerry) danced in their heads. #LiveLAGiveLA #katyperry #orlandobloom #childrenshospital #chla A photo posted by Children's Hospital L.A. (@childrensla) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:04pm PST By the looks of it, Perry and Bloom led the group in singing some Christmas carols, and the pop star even sang her hit “Firework.” Because as we all know, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. “Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!” reads one of the photo captions. Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like @katyperry and @orlandobloom! #LiveLAGiveLA #katyperry #orlandobloom A photo posted by Children's Hospital L.A. (@childrensla) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:01pm PST Both Perry and Bloom often take time out of their schedules for philanthropic endeavors, and have both been recognized for their work. Just last month, the “Teenage Dream” singer received the Audrey Hepburn humanitarian award for her work as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, an honor which Bloom received last year.

