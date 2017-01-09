Kendall And Kylie Jenner Eating Pizza At A Golden Globes After-Party Is The Best

Kendall and Kylie Jenner looked like they had a fantastic time at the Golden Globes after-party Sunday night, thanks mainly to pizza. The reality star sisters were photographed munching on the cheesy snack on a couch in the corner, seemingly loving life, at the bash thrown by Universal, NBC, Focus Features and E! Entertainment at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images The two went as each other’s date to the event, and wore matching topknots, too. Jesse Grant via Getty Images JOHN FREDRICKS via Getty Images Jerod Harris via Getty Images Related… The Most Awkward Moment You Missed At The Golden Globes The Highs And Lows Of The 2017 Golden Globes Best Dressed At The Golden Globes

