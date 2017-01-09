Kendall Jenner's Favorite 'Pickup Line' Is So Not What You'd Expect

On her website, Kendall Jenner reveals the pickup line that would actually work on her and, no, it has nothing to do with showering her in jewelry or sweeping her off her feet on horseback. It’s actually surprisingly casual! “I know it’s super corny and not technically a ‘line,’ but I totally love the classic movie-theater-yawn-reach. I would kind of love it if a guy did this to me, lol.” The key to Jenner’s heart is the most classic date move. Who knew?! She also included this oh-so-smooth clip of the pickup line in action in “Grease”: Hilariously, the move doesn’t go over too well with Sandy in the hit 1978 movie. Either way, Jenner seems into it. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Related… Selena Gomez Fans Think New Music Is Coming After This Instagram Post Cara Delevingne Got In A Crazy Fight With This Twitter Troll Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3' Unveils Life-Size Lightning McQueen

