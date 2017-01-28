Kennedy Center branding a big job for a busy baker

“As a Roman Catholic, Harvard-educated Democrat from Massachusetts, this isn’t simply a design project,” Hunter Tura says. “It’s personal.”An impresario of branding — one who could easily add “honorary Canadian” to his bio reel — Tura is reflecting on the mission he’s working on these days, which comes bearing the most dynastic of names and arrives at a time of extraordinary regime change in the U.S. capital. The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — a beacon for sophisticates — is in the middle of a massive, $100-million expansion and it’s the Toronto-based Tura, CEO of the local outfit Bruce Mau Design, who has been enlisted to generate all its new messaging and visual hocus-pocus.Calling it “the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on,” the 44-year-old Tura — with his ’50s-style slicked-back ’do and a preppy geniality right out of a Whit Stillman flick — makes the point that the D.C. institution is not only an arts haven, but “a living memorial.” Moreover, he points out, JFK “spoke so amazingly about the role of an artist in a democratic society and the importance of the performing arts”: a message amply illustrated, for example, in the recent Natalie Portman movie Jackie and yet, something not exactly in vogue in American politics these days.Article Continued BelowTura himself remains much in vogue: an invitation “get” in his adopted town (when he’s in town, that is, given the breadth of his commitments around the world). A resident of Toronto for the last seven years — where his local bona fides extend to being a hockey dad to the two sporty young daughters he co-parents with his ex-wife — his company’s design tentacles extend to the new museum going up soon in Shenzhen, China, in partnership with London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, and clients ranging from Samsung to Sonos. With a background that’s included stints at AMO/Rem Koolhaas and the Rockwell Group, he is also active now on the speaking circuit.It doesn’t hurt that he has the gift for chit chat and the engine for schmooze.