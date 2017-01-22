Kent Monkman fills in historys blanks with humour and horror

If you’re at all acquainted with the work of Kent Monkman, who is Cree and one of Canada’s best-known artists, you’d have little choice but to be just as familiar with Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, his drag-warrior avatar. With her campy good humour, Miss Chief has always been Monkman’s spoonful of sugar to help his vital medicine, of inserting First Nations stories into the narrow, politely official version of Canada, go down. Never has she been lost for words — until, that is, here and now.About halfway into Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience, Monkman’s epic revision of the history we upright colonials have hewed to as a nation of virtue, you arrive in a small gallery, walls painted black. Nearby, a collection of cradleboards — rough-hewn sleeping boxes made for the thousands of indigenous toddlers removed from their families over the generations of the residential school program — rest in stony silence. On the wall, two metres tall and almost three and a half wide, the dark history they evoke comes to vividly painted life: red-coated Mounties and robe-clad nuns and priests wrest native children of all ages from the desperate arms of their terrorized parents; black clouds gather above a prefab house. In the background, more children run for the woods, as though for their lives. Its title: The Scream, and there’s nothing remotely funny about it.Article Continued BelowMiss Chief, the narrator of the full sweep of Monkman’s epic, had waxed naughtily poetic on the various disasters visited on her people by the interlopers: the decimation of the buffalo, the epidemic of urban violence. But here, she demurs. “This is the one I cannot talk about,” reads the brief text, posted on a nearby wall. “The pain is too deep. We were never the same.”Just over a year ago, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report on residential schools tore open a seam in the fabric of our polite national mythology, just in time for its 150th anniversary. Intentionally or not, the commission may have set the stage for a very different kind of anniversary, and for Monkman the moment is opportune. “It’s a turning point for the country,” he says. “All of this was whitewashed and it left generations of Canadians in the dark. How do we move forward as a society when the whole founding mythology is false, exclusive, one-sided?”