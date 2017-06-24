When Kevin Kwan started writing Crazy Rich Asians, the first title in his trilogy about the outrageously wealthy jet set in Singapore, he imagined it as a satirical take on the lifestyles of the rich, famous and manipulative — a contemporary Bonfire of the Vanities for the Real Housewives era. He never expected to produce a book “with a bejewelled woman on the cover,” or that his novels would be embraced so widely by the fashion community for their extreme decadence and cheeky brand references. “I think a lot of people don’t see the satire,” Kwan says. “They’re focusing on the very surface of the books. They’re meant to be deeply satirical and deeply skewering.” Not that Kwan is complaining: he is very grateful for the crowds he attracts while promoting the final book in the trilogy, Rich People Problems, which draws the multi-generational saga to a satisfying conclusion as his characters jockey to establish their positions within their families. Yet, strip away the mansions and private jets, and one could conclude that the 1 per cent have family issues just like the rest of us.“It’s the same struggles that don’t go away depending on your bank account. Maybe wealth amplifies the problems. I see so much of the darker side and what it’s done to people. Especially the younger generation who comes from a lot of wealth and have inherited the demons,” says Kwan. Article Continued Below“How do you define yourself in a world where your grandfather has started this behemoth conglomerate or your father is a top politician? It’s a real challenge and people pooh-pooh it, but I think for those people there is a great deal of dysfunction and unhappiness. It may be controversial, but I think extreme wealth can be as debilitating as extreme poverty.”Kwan, who grew up in Singapore, drew on his own privileged upbringing in crafting the details of his novels. “I’ve felt like an outsider to this world my entire life,” he says. “I’ve been allowed to look in and tangentially been related to people, or know people, and so I can I come in and out of that world, but I’m not part of it.” Kwan was working as a creative consultant in New York when he began writing fiction and refers to his own day-to-day life as “very normal.”