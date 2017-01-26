Kid Koala draws upon the winter for new album

Eric San, a.k.a. Kid Koala, is a seasonal guy.For example, the Montréal-based DJ, musician, turntablist and graphic novelist says that he sees music to draw to: satellite, his new ambient Arts & Crafts album featuring Icelandic singer Emiliana Torrini, as a “winter” record.San, who is enjoying a four-night, seven-performance run at the Rivoli that ends Saturday with a pair of shows, says he’s often affected by his environment — for this album, a cold, snowy one.“It’s a balance thing and if you live in Montréal, you do have to weather the five months of winter here — zero (degrees) temperatures and several feet of snow. “Everything changes: the tempo changes, the sounds in the city change. I think a lot of the music is just directly inspired by that.”Article Continued BelowSan, who has collaborated with everyone from Gorillaz to The Preservation Hall Jazz Band in his roles as DJ, performer and mixer, says satellite is also inspired by some of the albums in his personal record collection that he calls “drawing” records, including lamented Virginia indie rockers Sparklehorse’s It’s A Wonderful Life and British electronic music duo Isan’s Lucky Cat.Montreal DJ Kid Koala will perform while the audience draws or joins in on turntables during his multi-night stand this week at the Rivoli. (Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star) | Order this photo “These are records that I can travel with or I can just put on and recycle them if I’m working on a graphic novel or an animated film and I’m trying to stay in the zone, specifically, for several hours,” San explains. “I would put on one of these drawing records. “It was my intent to do one of these records that would hopefully serve somebody to get into a more creative state.”