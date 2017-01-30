Kim K Tweets Statistics On Terrorism Deaths After Trump's Executive Order Against Muslims

Kim Kardashian seemed to make her thoughts clear on President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order restricting travel by people in Muslim-majority countries with one tweet on Sunday. Despite her husband Kanye West’s apparent friendship with the president, the reality star shared a viral graphic showing the number of Americans killed each year by various means. According to those statistics, Americans are much more likely to die after being shot by another American, by falling out of bed or by an “armed toddler” than by an Islamic jihadist immigrant. Statistics pic.twitter.com/aSpyFuabct— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 29, 2017 The graphic cites data from the think tank New America, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Center for Disease Control and fact-checking site Snopes. Although the reality star has not commented specifically on Trump’s actions, the image has been shared over social media by people who oppose the president’s new restrictions on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Her tweet came at the same time as one powerful stat began making the rounds in light of the president’s order against Muslims. According to a Cato Institute report released in September, the odds of being killed in the U.S. by a refugee terrorist are one in 3.64 billion. While Kardashian had wavered in her political views during the 2016 election, she announced on her website in the fall that she would be voting for Hillary Clinton.