Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Horrifying Robbery In New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kim Kardashian is talking about her terrifying Paris robbery for the first time in a new clip for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” In a clip promoting Season 13 of the E! show, set to premiere in March, Kardashian is seated beside her family, crying while going over the horrifying ordeal. “They’re gonna shoot me in the back,” she recounts. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” Marc Piasecki via Getty Images On Oct. 3, Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry while in Paris for Fashion Week. “She begged for them to let her live and [said] she has babies at home,” a source told E! News. “Then they wrapped her mouth in tape and put her in the bathtub. She thought they were for sure going to kill her.” Later in the “KUWTK” clip, the mother of two is seen on the phone, saying, “Don’t scare me, please, what’s going on,” showing her reaction to West’s hospitalization. Adding, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.” E! confirmed that filming for the show resumed about three weeks after Kardashian’s robbery.

