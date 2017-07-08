Koerner Hall still dazzles after almost a decade

Third in a series taking a second look at Toronto’s architectural showpieces 10 years after the building boom.Though Koerner Hall only opened in 2009, it somehow seems Stewart Goodyear was always meant to perform there.The pianist wanted to be a musician from his earliest memories and, growing up in the Annex, the block occupied by the Royal Conservatory of Music was “always a part of (his) life.” When Goodyear eventually trained there before continuing to complete his master’s at the Juilliard School in New York, “it was almost like fate.”A similar feeling of serendipitous destiny found Goodyear performing in Koerner Hall for the first time on Nov. 28, 2010, just over a year after its opening. Nearly seven years later, his recollection of the evening remains note-perfect.“I remember every moment of that performance,” Goodyear said. “First of all, rehearsing in that space right before the concert, I fell in love with the acoustics of the hall. It was very inviting, very clear and very comfortable.Article Continued Below“When I performed, there was such a warm welcome from the audience. They gave me a rousing ovation even before I played. That alone put me at ease. It became more than a concert hall. It almost became a living-room setting, playing for friends: a salon.”In fact, “more than a hall” is a near-perfect description for the lofty goals initially laid upon the Royal Conservatory rejuvenation project and what would become the 1,135-seat Koerner Hall, a dazzling shoebox-style gem that Toronto celebrated upon opening with uncharacteristically unanimous admiration.“Koerner Hall was never conceived as another hall; it was conceived to be the ultimate hall,” says Peter Simon, president and CEO of the Royal Conservatory.