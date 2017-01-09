Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Are Giving Us Everything At The Golden Globes

We’ve come to expect a lot from Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on the red carpet (see matching House Baratheon tattoos at the “Game of Thrones” premiere), but our favorite Hollywood couple did not disappoint at the 74th annual Golden Globes. The duo arrived at the awards ceremony on Sunday night dressed in all black. Bell, who is set to present an award later in the night, wore a plunging Jenny Packham gown, giving us some serious matador vibes. She paired the daring look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Harry Winston jewels. Shepard took the traditional approach with a black suit. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Werk. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images #CoupleGoals. The couple truly let their personality shine in an interview on the carpet when they revealed their post-Globes plans: onesies and game night. “We’re going to play Settlers of Catan roughly at 8 p.m.,” Shepard said. “That’s our after-party.” “If anybody knew what was up they’d all be going to play game night, as well,” Bell added. .@IMKristenBell and @daxshepard1 in onesies playing Settlers of Catan later tonight? Count us in. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B6mhFiUx1T— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017 They promised to share a photo on social media of the festivities in the near future, so until then enjoy this Instagram Bell shared earlier in the day of her Golden Globes prep. Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST Same, Kristen. Same.

