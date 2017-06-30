Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon discuss the real-life love story behind new rom-com The Big Sick

Comedy writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon could have come up with a safer title than The Big Sick for their funny/scary movie of how their love very nearly turned tragic.Hollywood convention insists they should have, since negative words like “sick” can be toxic on movie marquees, especially for a romantic comedy. But this real-life married couple wasn’t interested in being conventional.A film based on the true story of how they coped with Gordon’s induced coma to battle serious illness had to be unique and personal. (The ordeal happened early in their relationship; she recovered fully.)“We had a Google doc full of hundreds of other titles,” says Gordon, sitting next to Nanjiani in a Toronto hotel. “I thought of The Big Sick as a placeholder title, to be completely honest. I’ve grown to love it.”Gordon pauses for a second to affectionately chide Nanjiani, who is also an actor, to pay attention to the interview and to stop fiddling with his smartphone like the brainiac he plays on TV’s Silicon Valley.Article Continued BelowNanjiani jokes that he’s reading something very important about the next season of the show: “I can’t tell you what I’m looking at, but I die in a forest. We got a bad review of this season and the writers took it hard …”Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are the husband-and-wife team behind the new rom-com The Big Sick. (Vince Talotta / Toronto Star) | Order this photo To get back to The Big Sick’s title, the other names considered by the couple included Love Sick and It’s Complicated, both of which would have been fitting but not at all original — they’ve been used by other movies.It became The Big Sick almost by default, especially after Sundance announced it for a world premiere last January. But it was also by conviction, in a strange way.