Kyo Maclear finds nourishment in nature in new memoir

Kyo Maclear was at a low point — shaken by her father’s faltering health and feeling like she had a “broken part” — when she found uplift in an unlikely source: birds.It was 2013 and Maclear’s dad, the journalist and documentary filmmaker Michael Maclear, had recently suffered two strokes. As the children’s author and novelist helped tend to her father in drab hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, she struggled to write (it seemed an “overly complicated, dubious effort”), found her solitary time fragmented by caretaking duties as both daughter and mother, and failed to find enduring distraction in art lessons or other outlets.Then she watched Alan Zweig’s documentary 15 Reasons to Live, which her composer husband was scoring, and found resonance in the story of Jack Breakfast, a Toronto musician who found unexpected peace photographing birds. Maclear arranged to meet the musician and soon a project took flight: she would shadow him on his birding sojourns for one year and document what she found.“Maybe in my fantasy I’d like to be a grand expeditionary writer,” Maclear said one morning recently from a booth in High Park’s Grenadier Restaurant, “and this guy seemed to be doing grand expeditions in the city and seeing incredible things.“It just seemed amazing, magical and spacious, and I didn’t feel my life was very spacious at the time. I felt very squeezed and grounded in my life. I felt maybe that I wanted something transcendent. Birds gave me that.”Article Continued BelowThe result of Maclear’s year is her new memoirBirds Art Life, an incandescent exploration of beauty, inspiration, art, family and freedom that seems to leave no topic out of its binocular scope. The book shares obvious appeal to fans of Helen Macdonald’s 2015 bestseller H is for Hawk.It’s worth pointing out that pre-existing bird knowledge is definitely not a prerequisite to reading Birds Art Life. Certainly, Maclear didn’t know anything about birds before her yearlong aviary apprenticeship and she was perhaps an unlikely candidate for the pastime.A lifelong city-dweller, Maclear was born in London and raised in Toronto by two “devoutly metropolitan parents.” They were an “exotic cosmopolitan couple,” her father and Japanese mother who, Maclear writes, “liked sashaying down the street in a miniskirt and heels, Rothman cigarette in hand, and causing an uproar.”

