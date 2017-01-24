La La land billed as frontrunner ahead of Oscar nominations today

Ryan Gosling has received his second career Oscar nomination.The London, Ont., native is nominated for best actor for “La La Land” — his second such nomination after a nod for “Half Nelson” in 2007.Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has also been nominated for Best Actor for Arrival. Gosling plays a jazz musician in the musical ode to Old Hollywood.He’s already earned a Golden Globe Award for the role.Article Continued BelowMeanwhile, Gosling won a Golden Globe for his role as a jazz musician in the dreamy musical “La La Land,” which took home seven awards in total. He’s also up for BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards for best leading actor.Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land. (Dale Robinette) The in-demand duo, who are working together on the upcoming sci-fi film noir “Blade Runner 2049,” has already racked up a long list of honours on the awards circuit.Villeneuve’s aliens-have-landed thriller “Arrival” is up for nine British Academy Film Awards and got two Golden Globe nominations. The Directors Guild of America also nominated Villeneuve for its outstanding directorial achievement award.