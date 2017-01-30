La La Land has 14 Oscar nominations but isnt competing for the top SAG award

LOS ANGELES—La La Land may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards, but it won’t be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.The SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up. That will be true at Sunday’s night’s show in the individual acting categories where awards-season favourites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their front-runner status.But this year’s biggest front-runner, La La Land, isn’t nominated for the Screen Actors’ ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Hidden Figures and Captain Fantastic.As attendees arrived at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on a sunny Sunday, many had their minds on other issues. The executive order issued by President Donald Trump temporarily banning the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria and several other Muslim countries, has already been felt strongly in Hollywood.Earlier Sunday, the celebrated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose The Salesman is Oscar-nominated for best foreign language film, said the ban was “in no way acceptable” and that he would not attend the Academy Awards even if it was permitted.Article Continued BelowThough Hollywood is much criticized for its own lack of inclusiveness, the diversity of this year’s awards-season favourites has followed a much different narrative. Stephen McKinley Henderson, co-star of Fences said this year’s nominees were in part a response to the presidential election.“Art always rises to the occasion,” said Henderson as he was arriving for the SAG ceremonies.Stunt awards were announced ahead of the show and stunt performers for Mel Gibson’s World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge and those for HBO’s Game of Thrones took the night’s first two honours.