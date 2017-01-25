La La Land scooped up 14 Oscar nominations now heres a guide to the backlash

When Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s “La La Land” won nearly universal praise from critics late last year as a delightful vestige of classic Hollywood musicals, you could practically feel the countdown start — when would the backlash begin?It’s hard to pinpoint when the narrative changed from “Oh, you must see ‘La La Land’” to “Well, ‘La La Land’ wasn’t that great.” But it seems that as more people see the movie — as it has expanded from five theatres on Dec. 9 to a high of 1,865 theatres last weekend — public opinion is tilting toward the latter. Not that it really matters: The film, which won seven Golden Globes, landed 14 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, tying “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations in history.Read more:La La Land sings and dances into stars’ dreams, and ours: review▶"La La Land" lands 14 Oscar nods, with a notably more diverse field of nominees following two years of "OscarsSoWhite" controversy.(The Associated Press )Article Continued BelowLa La Land star Ryan Gosling studies keyboard, song and dance for musical roleThe mixed reactions to “La La Land” may have hit its peak last weekend, when “Saturday Night Live” aired a skit about a man (host Aziz Ansari) taken into police custody because he thought the movie was decent … but also boring. “’La La Land’ is a perfect film!” roars one cop, played by Cecily Strong. “Ryan Gosling didn’t learn piano from scratch so some little prick could come and nitpick!”Similar to the show’s “Beygency” sketch, where a guy is hunted down because he thinks Beyoncé is pretty good instead of extraordinary, the effusiveness over “La La Land” — and whether it’s deserved — is now a punchline. Here’s a guide to the backlash, including the major issues people have with the film.1) The movie is a little dull.

