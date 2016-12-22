La La Land sings and dances into stars dreams, and ours: review

La La LandStarring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, J.K. Simmons and Rosemarie DeWitt. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle. Opens Dec. 25 at major theatres. 128 minutes. PGPeople say the movie musical is dead. Tell that that to your tapping toes while watching the enchantment of La La Land, one of the year’s best films.Writer/director Damien Chazelle plunges us straight into his song-and-dance mindset from the film’s opening frames. On a traffic-clogged freeway in Los Angeles, bright young things exit their cars and begin to strut their stuff to composer Justin Hurwitz’s peppy original tune “Another Day of Sun.”Article Continued BelowSo far, so Broadway — but slow down for a second. Chazelle’s candy-coloured salute to L.A., the movies and chasing your dreams isn’t your standard Tinseltown tuner, where production numbers erupt every five minutes.As he did with Whiplash, his similarly melodious previous picture, Chazelle takes time to count the cost of ambition and to ponder what really qualifies as a Hollywood ending. La La Land delights, like the Gene Kelly and Jacques Demy musicals it tips its hat to, but it’s also grounded in reality.Caught in L.A.’s gridlock in separate aging vehicles are jazz pianist and L.A. native Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone), a transplant from Nevada. They’re both in a hurry to be somewhere else, and they’re not amused by the delay or each other, at least not yet.Middle digits fly. Later, their feet will.

