'La La Land' Ties Record For Most Oscar Nominations With 14

Earlier this month, “La La Land” took home more awards than any other film ever at the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Now, it’s lined up to try to do the same at the Oscars in February. The Los Angeles–based musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has been nominated for 14 Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday. The only other films to have ever received as many nominations are 1950’s “All About Eve” and 1997’s “Titanic.” The film was nominated for Best Picture, Directing, Best Actor, Best Actress, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score, Original Screenplay, Film Editing and for two original songs: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.” To beat the record for the most awards at the Oscars next month, “La La Land” will have to nab 12. The current record for most awards won by a single film stands at 11, which has been done three times: by “Ben-Hur” in 1960, “Titanic” in 1998 and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004. “La La Land,” which was written and directed by Damien Chazelle, follows the love affair of jazz pianist Sebastian (Gosling) and actress Mia (Stone) as they struggle to get what they want out of their own careers. The film has been applauded as a throwback to classic Hollywood movies like “Singin’ in the Rain,” as well as for its beautiful representation of Los Angeles. Discover the award-winning hit that people can’t stop talking about! Now Playing in theaters everywhere! https://t.co/uSgmIvJrm2 pic.twitter.com/n0A7G3K2e0— La La Land (@LaLaLand) January 21, 2017