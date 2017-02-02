Lady Gaga Is Going To Get Political At The Super Bowl After All

Lady Gaga is as much an activist as she is an artist, and despite reports to the contrary, she’ll be getting political on Super Bowl Sunday. Though Gaga kept the details of her halftime performance under wraps, the singer revealed during a press conference on Thursday that her show would be about “equality” and “inclusion.” “The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career,” Gaga said. “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.” The singer didn’t give any hints as to how her set will convey those messages, but insisted that the performance is “for everyone.” “I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget,” she said. And while it was previously reported that Gaga would take the stage by her lonesome, it seems Tony Bennett will make a quick appearance, which only gives us hope that Beyoncé might actually stop by, too. .@ladygaga I know your Super Bowl halftime show will be original, of the highest artistry and spectacular….just like you. Love, Tony— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 2, 2017