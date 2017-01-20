Lady Gaga Not Banned By NFL From Talking About Donald Trump At Super Bowl Halftime Show [Debunked]

Lady Gaga being gagged by the NFL and told not to talk about politics and Donald Trump during her Super Bowl halftime performance was just a “nonsense” rumor, according to the Kansas City Star. The National Football League denied the rumor it had allegedly gagged the “Born This Way” singer and banned her from talking about Trump during her Super Bowl halftime extravaganza. And that’s a wrap! ???????? #joanne A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:10am PST As Lady Gaga, who is an outspoken critic of Trump, prepares for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance on February 5, reports surfaced claiming the “Bad Romance” singer was allegedly told by the NFL not to talk about politics or mention Trump during her performance. ET Online cited a source allegedly close to the Super Bowl organizers saying that Lady Gaga was gagged by the NFL. On Wednesday, an NFL rep issued a statement denying the rumors and said that the ET story is “nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.” In the statement, the NFL said Lady Gaga is focused on giving “an amazing show” during next month’s Super Bowl halftime performance and added that “we love working with her on it.” The NFL insisted that the league won’t be “distracted” by the rumors and promised to put together a “tremendous show for fans.” Lady Gaga was a vocal supporter of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential campaign. SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for u! ????❤️???? A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST So naturally, the report claiming the NFL banned Lady Gaga from mentioning Trump during her performance went viral, as Americans fear the new U.S. President could violate the freedom of speech in the country. Ever since it was announced that Lady Gaga would give the halftime performance during February 5’s Super Bowl, people started tracking the “Bad Romance” singer’s every move in an attempt to find out new details about the upcoming performance, according to People magazine. Rumor has it that Lady Gaga will have a guest performer on Super Bowl stage. And many suggest that the “Joanne” hitmaker could pick Beyoncé, who was a guest performer at last year’s Super Bowl, to join her on stage. Training. Everyday all day ????????#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST During her October chat with Radio Disney, Lady Gaga shared what she is hoping to achieve with her Super Bowl halftime performance. The “Bad Romance” singer said watching the Super Bowl creates a “really powerful family experience.” “I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms… I want every husband and wife kissing… every kid laughing.” Lady Gaga, who has been rehearsing as much as possible to put together the perfect halftime show, also said she wants people to feel the “patriotism” of the Super Bowl. “Bruce Springsteen — my father was a big fan — I really loved his halftime show too.” Another rumor suggests that Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance might be dangerous. Rumor has it that the “Born This Way” hitmaker is planning to perform from the stadium’s roof. Some very curious and attentive fan of Lady Gaga also thinks that the singer might perform her hit song “Bad Romance” during the Super Bowl halftime show. One of her fans noticed in a behind-the-scenes video featuring the singer’s handpicked dancers that they were practicing choreography to “Bad Romance.” Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up ❤️ #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST Discussing her upcoming performance, 30-year-old Lady Gaga admitted to FOX NFL that she has been planning her Super Bowl performance since she was four-years-old. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.” [Featured Image by KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]