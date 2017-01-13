Lamar Odom Says He Wants Khloe Kardashian Back

Lamar Odom wants the world to know that he is not done with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The former Los Angeles Lakers player talked about life after rehab in a new promo for “The Doctors.” Host Dr. Travis Stork asks Odom about what he’s looking forward to “when [he] look[s] at [his] life ahead.” “Honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom answers in the heartbreaking clip. Odom’s referring to Khloe Kardashian, to whom he was married for seven years. They finalized their divorce, which was first filed in 2013, in December after Odom recovered from a near-fatal drug overdose months earlier. The former Los Angeles Lakers player had been found “fighting for his life,” according to reports, in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. Kardashian withdrew the initial petition after the incident and filed again in May 2016. Kardashian has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson since September 2016. Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST “The Doctors” episode with Lamar Odom will air on CBS Tuesday, Jan. 17.

